Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $1.45. Tantech shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 85,614 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TANH

Tantech Stock Down 17.7 %

Institutional Trading of Tantech

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.