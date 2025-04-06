Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $1.45. Tantech shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 85,614 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TANH
Tantech Stock Down 17.7 %
Institutional Trading of Tantech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.