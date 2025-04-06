Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.33. Baozun shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 632,468 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Baozun Stock Down 7.6 %

Institutional Trading of Baozun

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Baozun by 2,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun



Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Featured Stories

