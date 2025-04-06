Hotel Stocks To Consider – April 6th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that manage, operate, or invest in hotel and lodging properties. Their performance is closely linked to factors like tourism trends, economic cycles, and travel demand, making them a key component of the hospitality industry’s investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $166.51 on Friday, reaching $4,284.02. The stock had a trading volume of 508,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,755.12.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.12. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.62.

