Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, Caterpillar, and Linde are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, explore, or distribute energy resources. They include businesses involved in traditional fossil fuels like oil and natural gas as well as emerging renewable energy sectors, and their market performance is often influenced by commodity prices and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $27.85 on Friday, hitting $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.56. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 72,198,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,672,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,827,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $26.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $125.86 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded down $18.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $281.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $29.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.96. 4,430,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,257. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Featured Articles