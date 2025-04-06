Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 969.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

