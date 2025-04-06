DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.54. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 178,400 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

DarioHealth Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

