Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as low as $11.43. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 124,165 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

