Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $8.40. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.
Melcor Developments Stock Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
