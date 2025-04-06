Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.68. Medicure shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Medicure Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Medicure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.