Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.12 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.99). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.56 ($0.99), with a volume of 6,403,639 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.02. The company has a market capitalization of £433.64 million, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.

About Foresight Solar

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.