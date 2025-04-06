Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.12 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.99). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.56 ($0.99), with a volume of 6,403,639 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
