Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (ADAP, AE, AIRT, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, CARA, CMLS, CRIS, CVM)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, April 6th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

