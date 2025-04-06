Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 6th (ADAP, AE, AIRT, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, CARA, CMLS, CRIS, CVM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, April 6th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.