Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.27 and traded as high as $29.27. Security Federal shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Security Federal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

About Security Federal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Security Federal’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

