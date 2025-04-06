Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.27 and traded as high as $29.27. Security Federal shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Security Federal Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.
Security Federal Increases Dividend
About Security Federal
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Security Federal
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.