HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.52. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
