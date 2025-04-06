K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.66 and traded as high as C$35.97. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.48, with a volume of 15,046 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
K-Bro Linen Trading Down 2.7 %
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
