Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,012,417 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a market cap of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

About Surgical Innovations Group

About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

