Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 131,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 305,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Jin Medical International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
