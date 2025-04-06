Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.67. 54,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 112,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.68.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Featured Stories

