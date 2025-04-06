Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 384,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,322,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Scienture Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienture stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Scienture as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scienture

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

