NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.47. 22,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 20,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

NGEx Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.08.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

