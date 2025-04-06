Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.14. 1,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

