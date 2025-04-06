TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$83.26 and last traded at C$82.86. 3,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.23.

TSE:QBTC.U Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.47.

