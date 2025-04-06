Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Till Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.