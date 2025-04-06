iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.00 and last traded at C$34.00. 40,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.28.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.86.

