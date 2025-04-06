Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.
Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.
