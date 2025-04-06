Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Sandfire Resources Trading Down 16.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

About Sandfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.