Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Sandfire Resources Trading Down 16.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.
About Sandfire Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.