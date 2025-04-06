Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,891,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

