APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. 998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

