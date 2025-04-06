Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.31 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.31 ($1.44). Approximately 18,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.40 ($1.54).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.38.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts.

