Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.3772 dividend. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

