Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $422.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

