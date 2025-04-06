BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 344,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 256,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
Further Reading
