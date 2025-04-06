FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.96. 121,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 54,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.