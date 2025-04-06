Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 3.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
