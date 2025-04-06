LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13,000.00 and last traded at $13,000.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,050.00.

LICT Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13,956.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13,944.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $193.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

