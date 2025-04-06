Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Amada Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $592.81 million for the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

