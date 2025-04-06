Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

