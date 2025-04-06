Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,979,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 278,980 shares.The stock last traded at $46.57 and had previously closed at $48.41.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
