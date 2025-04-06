Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,979,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 278,980 shares.The stock last traded at $46.57 and had previously closed at $48.41.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

