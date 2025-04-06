Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,780,097.10. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,290,053 shares of company stock valued at $319,656,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.66 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

