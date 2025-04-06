Unigestion Holding SA Buys 601 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $561.53 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.64 and a 200 day moving average of $620.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $18,767,673. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

