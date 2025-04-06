Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3586 dividend. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

