Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 121641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

