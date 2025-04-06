Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.36 and last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 17913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Christian Dior Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

