Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Nikon Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

