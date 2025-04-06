Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $141.73, with a volume of 2328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BYDGF

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $752.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.95 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.