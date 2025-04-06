Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 733047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.