Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1426092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Fanuc Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

