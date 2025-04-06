Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,911 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.