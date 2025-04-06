FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 56645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

