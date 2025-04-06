Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.04 and last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 8252983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 133,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

