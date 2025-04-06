Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

